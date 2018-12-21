TODAY
BASKETBALL
ABL S'pore Slingers v HK Eastern (OCBC Arena. StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz), Alab Pilipinas v Formosa Dreamers (Ch202) - 8pm.
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Wolves v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).
Spanish LaLiga Girona v Getafe (tomorrow, 2.25am), Sociedad v Alaves (tomorrow, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
ABL Saigon Heat v Mono Vampire (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Arsenal v Burnley (8.30pm), Man City v Palace (11pm), Cardiff v Man United (Sunday, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Chelsea v Leicester (Ch103 & Ch228), Newcastle v Fulham (Ch104 & Ch229), Bournemouth v Brighton (Ch105 & Ch230), Huddersfield v Southampton (Ch106 & Ch231), West Ham v Watford (Ch107 & Ch232) - 10.50pm.
Spanish LaLiga Betis v Eibar (7.55pm), Atletico v Espanyol (11.10pm), Barcelona v Celta (Sunday, 1.25am) - StarHub Ch213. Bilbao v Valladolid (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, Sunday, 3.45am).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.