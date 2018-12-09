TODAY
BASKETBALL
ABL Formosa Dreamers v Mono Vampire (StarHub Ch201, 3pm). S'pore Slingers v Zhuhai Wolf Warriors (OCBC Arena, 4pm), Saigon Heat v Malaysia Dragons (6pm), Alab Pilipinas v CLS Knights Indonesia (8pm) - Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz.
CRICKET
1st Test Australia v India: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 8am).
FLOORBALL
Men's World C'ship 3rd-place play-off (8pm) & final (11pm) - StarHub Ch203.
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Newcastle v Wolves (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.55pm).
Spanish LaLiga Eibar v Levante (6.55pm), Huesca v Real (11.10pm), Sociedad v Valladolid (tomorrow, 1.25am), Betis v Rayo (tomorrow, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour South African Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 231 Holloway v Ortega (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11am).
RUGBY
World Sevens Series Rd 2, Cape Town: Day 2, q-finals (4.30pm), s-finals (7.45pm) & finals (11.30pm) - StarHub Ch202.
TOMORROW
CRICKET
1st Test Australia v India: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 8am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Everton v Watford (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Tuesday, 4am).
Spanish LaLiga Bilbao v Girona (StarHub Ch213, Tuesday, 3.55am).
