Next 48 Hours

India's batsman Murali Vijay plays a shot in front of Australia's captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine (right) during day three of the first Test cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on Dec 8, 2018.
India's batsman Murali Vijay plays a shot in front of Australia's captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine (right) during day three of the first Test cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on Dec 8, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ABL Formosa Dreamers v Mono Vampire (StarHub Ch201, 3pm). S'pore Slingers v Zhuhai Wolf Warriors (OCBC Arena, 4pm), Saigon Heat v Malaysia Dragons (6pm), Alab Pilipinas v CLS Knights Indonesia (8pm) - Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz.

CRICKET

1st Test Australia v India: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 8am).

FLOORBALL

Men's World C'ship 3rd-place play-off (8pm) & final (11pm) - StarHub Ch203.

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Newcastle v Wolves (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.55pm).

Spanish LaLiga Eibar v Levante (6.55pm), Huesca v Real (11.10pm), Sociedad v Valladolid (tomorrow, 1.25am), Betis v Rayo (tomorrow, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour South African Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 231 Holloway v Ortega (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11am).

RUGBY

World Sevens Series Rd 2, Cape Town: Day 2, q-finals (4.30pm), s-finals (7.45pm) & finals (11.30pm) - StarHub Ch202.

TOMORROW

CRICKET

1st Test Australia v India: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 8am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Everton v Watford (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Tuesday, 4am).

Spanish LaLiga Bilbao v Girona (StarHub Ch213, Tuesday, 3.55am).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 09, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content