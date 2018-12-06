Next 48 Hours

India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot on the second day of the tour match against Cricket Australia XI, on Nov 29, 2018.
TODAY

CRICKET

1st Test Australia v India: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 8am).

FOOTBALL

AFF Suzuki Cup 2nd s-final, 2nd leg: Vietnam v Philippines (Mediacorp okto, 8.20pm).

GOLF

European Tour South African Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

ABL Zhuhai Wolf Warriors v Westports Malaysia Dragons (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8pm).

CRICKET

1st Test Australia v India: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 8am).

FOOTBALL

Spanish LaLiga Leganes v Getafe (StarHub Ch213, Saturday, 3.55am).

GOLF

European Tour South African Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).

