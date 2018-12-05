TODAY
BOWLING
Men's World C'ships Masters s-finals & final (StarHub Ch203, 3pm).
FOOTBALL
AFF Suzuki Cup 1st s-final, 2nd leg: Thailand v Malaysia (Mediacorp okto, 7.50pm).
English Premier League Man United v Arsenal (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Tottenham v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230) - tomorrow, 4am. Burnley v Liverpool (Ch103 & Ch228), Wolves v Chelsea (Ch104 & Ch229), Fulham v Leicester City (Ch106 & Ch231), Everton v Newcastle (Ch107 & Ch232) - tomorrow, 3.30am.
TOMORROW
CRICKET
1st Test Australia v India: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 8am).
FOOTBALL
AFF Suzuki Cup 2nd s-final, 2nd leg: Vietnam v Philippines (Mediacorp okto, 8.20pm).
GOLF
European Tour South African Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.