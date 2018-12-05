Next 48 Hours

Malaysia's defender Aidil Zafuan (L) and Thailand's forward Adisak Kraisorn fight for the ball during the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal football match between Malaysia and Thailand at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia's defender Aidil Zafuan (L) and Thailand's forward Adisak Kraisorn fight for the ball during the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal football match between Malaysia and Thailand at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 1, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

BOWLING

Men's World C'ships Masters s-finals & final (StarHub Ch203, 3pm).

FOOTBALL

AFF Suzuki Cup 1st s-final, 2nd leg: Thailand v Malaysia (Mediacorp okto, 7.50pm).

English Premier League Man United v Arsenal (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Tottenham v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230) - tomorrow, 4am. Burnley v Liverpool (Ch103 & Ch228), Wolves v Chelsea (Ch104 & Ch229), Fulham v Leicester City (Ch106 & Ch231), Everton v Newcastle (Ch107 & Ch232) - tomorrow, 3.30am.

TOMORROW

CRICKET

1st Test Australia v India: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 8am).

FOOTBALL

AFF Suzuki Cup 2nd s-final, 2nd leg: Vietnam v Philippines (Mediacorp okto, 8.20pm).

GOLF

European Tour South African Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 05, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content