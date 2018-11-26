Next 48 Hours

Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon (centre) celebrates scoring his goal with Ki Sung-yueng and Ayoze Perez in their English Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Newcastle, on Nov 10, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Burnley v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).

Spanish LaLiga

Sociedad v Celta (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

ABL HK Eastern v Macau Black Bears (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8pm).

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Group E: AEK v Ajax (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch202). Gp G: CSKA Moscow v Plzen (Ch112 & Ch213) - Wednesday, 1.50am. Gp H: Man United v Young Boys (Ch110 & Ch202), Juventus v Valencia (Ch112 & Ch213). Gp G: Roma v Real Madrid (Ch113). Gp F: Lyon v Man City (Ch203) - Wednesday, 3.55am.

Topics: 

