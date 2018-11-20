TODAY
FOOTBALL
International friendlies Australia v Lebanon (StarHub Ch202, 4.30pm), Japan v Kyrgyzstan (Singtel TV Ch111, 6.15pm).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
ABL Mono Vampire v S'pore Slingers (4.30pm), HK Eastern v Formosa Dreamers (8pm) - StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz. Zhuhai Wolf Warriors v Macau Black Bears (Ch202, 8pm).
CRICKET
1st T20 Int'l Australia v India (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 3.50pm).
FOOTBALL
AFF Suzuki Cup Group B: Singapore v Timor-Leste (National Stadium, 7.30pm, Mediacorp okto, 7.20pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.