TODAY
BADMINTON
Hong Kong Open Finals (StarHub Ch201, 2pm).
BASKETBALL
ABL Singapore Slingers v Formosa Dreamers (OCBC Arena, 4pm), Saigon Heat v CLS Knights (6pm) - StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz.
GOLF
Australian Open Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9am).
European Tour Tour Championship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 3.30pm).
LPGA Tour Championship Day 4 (Ch115 & Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).
PGA Tour RSM Classic: Day 4 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2.30am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Magny v Ponzinibbio (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix Races (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.30pm).
MOTOR RACING
Macau Grand Prix Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 9am.
TENNIS
ATP Finals Day 8: Final (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).
TOMORROW
No live events.
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.