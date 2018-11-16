Next 48 Hours

Players warm up during an Australian Socceroos training session at Lions Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, on Nov 15, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
TODAY

BADMINTON

Hong Kong Open Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, noon & 6.30pm).

GOLF

Australian Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9am).

European Tour Tour Championship: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 4pm).

LPGA Tour Championship Day 2 (Ch115 & Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).

PGA Tour RSM Classic: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2.30am).

FOOTBALL

International friendly Japan v Venezuela (Singtel TV Ch111, 6.25pm).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix: Practice 1 (3.55pm) & 2 (8.05pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch210.

SWIMMING

World Cup Singapore, Day 2: Heats (9.30am) & finals (6.30pm) - OCBC Aquatic Centre (Mediacorp okto, 6.30pm).

TENNIS

ATP Finals Day 6: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

Hong Kong Open S-finals (StarHub Ch201, noon & 6.30pm).

GOLF

Australian Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9am).

European Tour Tour Championship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 3.30pm).

LPGA Tour Championship Day 3 (Ch115 & Ch209, Sunday, 2am).

PGA Tour RSM Classic: Day 3 (Ch204, Sunday, 2.30am).

FOOTBALL

International friendly Australia v South Korea (StarHub Ch202, 5.45pm).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix: Practice 3 (3.55pm) & qualifying (7pm) - Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210.

SWIMMING

World Cup Singapore, Day 3: Heats (9.30am) & finals (6.30pm) - OCBC Aquatic Centre (Mediacorp okto, 6.30pm).

TENNIS

ATP Finals Day 7: S-final 1 (10pm) & 2 (Sunday, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.

