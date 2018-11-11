Next 48 Hours

6 hours ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

Fuzhou China Open Finals (StarHub Ch201, 1pm).

CRICKET

3rd & final T20 International India v West Indies (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 9.20pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Liverpool v Fulham (8pm), Chelsea v Everton (10.15pm), Manchester City v Manchester United (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Arsenal v Wolves (Ch103 & Ch228, tomorrow, 12.20am).

Spanish LaLiga Alaves v Huesca (6.55pm), Barcelona v Betis (11.10pm), Sevilla v Espanyol (tomorrow, 1.25am) - StarHub Ch213. Celta v Real (Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 3.45am).

GOLF

European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch204, 4pm).

PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).

HORSE RACING

Dester Singapore Gold Cup Mediacorp Channel NewsAsia and StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 4.50pm.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night 139 "Korean Zombie" Jung v Rodriguez (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Brazilian GP Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 12.30am).

TENNIS

Fed Cup Final, day 2: Czech Republic v US (StarHub Ch203, 7pm).

ATP Finals

Day 1: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.

TOMORROW

TENNIS

ATP Finals

Day 2: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (Tuesday, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.

