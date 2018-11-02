TODAY
GOLF
European Tour Turkish Airlines Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
LPGA Tour Japan Classic: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch 116 & StarHub Ch 210, 10am).
PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, Saturday, 4.30am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Malaysia GP Practice 1 (8.55am) & 2 (1.05pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
TENNIS
ATP Paris Masters Day 5: Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 9pm).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
Macau Open S-finals (StarHub Ch201, noon).
FOOTBALL
Asian Champions League Final, 1st leg: Kashima v Persepolis (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 1.50pm).
English Premier League Bournemouth v Man United (8.30pm), Everton v Brighton (11pm), Arsenal v Liverpool (Sunday, 1.30am), Wolves v Tottenham (Sunday, 3.45am). Newcastle v Watford (Ch103 & Ch228), Cardiff v Leicester (Ch104 & Ch229), West Ham v Burnley (Ch105 & Ch230) - 10.50pm.
Spanish LaLiga Leganes v Atletico (7.55pm), Real v Valladolid (11.10pm), Valencia v Girona (Sunday, 1.25am), Rayo v Barcelona (Sunday, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour Turkish Airlines Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
LPGA Tour Japan Classic: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch 116 & StarHub Ch 210, 10.30am).
PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, Sunday, 4.30am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Malaysia GP Practice 3 (8.55am) & qualifying (noon) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
RUGBY
SCC International 7s Pool matches (Padang, 9am).
TENNIS
ATP Paris Masters Day 6: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 9pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com