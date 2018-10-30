TODAY
FOOTBALL
English League Cup 4th rd: Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest (Singtel TV Ch113 & StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25 MHz), Bournemouth v Norwich (Ch112 & Ch203) - tomorrow, 3.45am.
TENNIS
ATP Paris Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm)
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English League Cup 4th rd: West Ham v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch113 & StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25 MHz), Chelsea v Derby (Ch111 & Ch202), Arsenal v Blackpool (Ch112 & Ch203) - Thursday, 3.45am.
TENNIS
ATP Paris Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm)
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com