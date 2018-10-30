Next 48 Hours

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Erik Lamela (left) vies with West Ham United's Irish defender Declan Rice during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium, in east London,
Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Erik Lamela (left) vies with West Ham United's Irish defender Declan Rice during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium, in east London, on Oct 20, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English League Cup 4th rd: Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest (Singtel TV Ch113 & StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25 MHz), Bournemouth v Norwich (Ch112 & Ch203) - tomorrow, 3.45am.

TENNIS

ATP Paris Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm)

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English League Cup 4th rd: West Ham v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch113 & StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25 MHz), Chelsea v Derby (Ch111 & Ch202), Arsenal v Blackpool (Ch112 & Ch203) - Thursday, 3.45am.

TENNIS

ATP Paris Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm)

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 30, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content