Tottenham Hotspur's players react after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Oct 20, 2018.
TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Tottenham v Man City (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).

TENNIS

ATP Paris Masters Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English League Cup 4th rd: Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest (Singtel TV Ch113 & StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25 MHz), Leicester v Southampton (Ch111 & Ch202), Bournemouth v Norwich (Ch112 & Ch203) - Wednesday, 3.45am.

TENNIS

ATP Paris Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm)

