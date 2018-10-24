TODAY
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Suwon v Kashima (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.50pm).
Uefa Champions League Bruges v Monaco (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch213), PSV v Tottenham (StarHub Ch202) - tomorrow, 12.55am. Liverpool v Red Star (Ch202), Dortmund v Atletico (Ch203), PSG v Napoli (Singtel TV Ch113), Barcelona v Inter (Ch112 & Ch213) - tomorrow, 3am.
TENNIS
WTA Finals Singapore Singles round robin (Singapore Indoor Stadium, StarHub Ch203, 7.30pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League RB Leipzig v Celtic (Singtel TV Ch113), Milan v Betis (StarHub Ch213), Sporting v Arsenal (Ch112 & Ch202), FC Zurich v Leverkusen (Ch203) - Friday, 12.50am. Marseille v Lazio (Ch112 & Ch213), Chelsea v Bate (Ch202), Rangers v Spartak (Ch113 & Ch203) - Friday, 3am.
GOLF
PGA Tour WGC-HSBC Champions: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204 & Ch213, 10am).
LPGA Tour Taiwan C'ship: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, noon).
TENNIS
WTA Finals Singapore Singles and doubles round robin (Singapore Indoor Stadium, StarHub Ch203, 1.30pm & 7.30pm).
