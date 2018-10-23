TODAY
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Persepolis v Al Sadd (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10.50pm).
Uefa Champions League Young Boys v Valencia (StarHub Ch213), AEK v Bayern (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202) - tomorrow, 12.55am. Man United v Juventus (Ch202), Shakhtar v Man City (Ch112 & Ch213), Real Madrid v Plzen (Ch113 & Ch 203) - tomorrow, 3am.
TENNIS
WTA Finals Singapore Singles round robin (Singapore Indoor Stadium, StarHub Ch203, 7.30pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Suwon v Kashima (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.50pm).
Uefa Champions League Bruges v Monaco (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch213), PSV v Tottenham (StarHub Ch202) - Thursday, 12.55am. Liverpool v Red Star (Ch202), Dortmund v Atletico (StarHub Ch203), PSG v Napoli (Singtel TV Ch113), Barcelona v Inter (Ch112 & Ch213) - Thursday, 3am.
TENNIS
WTA Finals Singapore Singles round robin (Singapore Indoor Stadium, StarHub Ch203, 7.30pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com