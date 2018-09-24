TODAY
CYCLING
Road World C'ships Day 2: Women's junior individual time trial (4.10pm) & men's U-23 ITT (8.40pm) - StarHub Ch201.
TOMORROW
CRICKET
Asia Cup Super Four: India v Afghanistan (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20pm).
CYCLING
Road World C'ships Day 3: Men's junior ITT (4.10pm) & women's elite ITT (8.40pm) - StarHub Ch202.
FOOTBALL
Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Eibar (Wednesday, 2am), Atletico v Huesca (Wednesday, 4am) - StarHub Ch213.
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com