Next 48 Hours

Trek-Segafredo from the United States compete in the men's elite Team Time Trial road race during the UCI Cycling Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, on Sept 23, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
TODAY

CYCLING

Road World C'ships Day 2: Women's junior individual time trial (4.10pm) & men's U-23 ITT (8.40pm) - StarHub Ch201.

TOMORROW

CRICKET

Asia Cup Super Four: India v Afghanistan (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.20pm).

CYCLING

Road World C'ships Day 3: Men's junior ITT (4.10pm) & women's elite ITT (8.40pm) - StarHub Ch202.

FOOTBALL

Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Eibar (Wednesday, 2am), Atletico v Huesca (Wednesday, 4am) - StarHub Ch213.

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com

