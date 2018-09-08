TODAY
CRICKET
5th & final Test England v India: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).
GOLF
European Tour Omega Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).
PGA Tour BMW Championship: Day 3 (Ch204, 11.55pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP San Marino & Rimini's Coast GP: Practice 3 (2.55pm) & qualifying (6pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
NETBALL
Asian C'ship Play-offs, 11th: Pakistan v Chinese Taipei (11am). 9th: Philippines v Maldives (1pm). S-finals: Sri Lanka v Hong Kong (3pm), Malaysia v Singapore (5pm) - OCBC Arena.
TENNIS
US Open Day 13: Mixed doubles final & women's singles final (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11.55pm).
TOMORROW
CRICKET
5th & final Test England v India: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).
GOLF
European Tour Omega Masters: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 6pm).
PGA Tour BMW Championship: Day 4 (Ch204, 11.55pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 228 Woodley v Till (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP San Marino & Rimini's Coast GP: Races (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.30pm).
NETBALL
Asian C'ship Play-offs, 7th: India v Japan (10am). 5th: Thailand v Brunei (noon). 3rd: Loser s-final 1 v loser s-final 2 (2pm). Final: Winner s-final 1 v winner s-final 2 (4pm). Closing ceremony & prize presentation (5.30pm) - OCBC Arena.
TENNIS
US Open Day 14: Women's doubles final & men's singles final (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Monday, 1am).
