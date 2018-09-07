Next 48 Hours

Singapore’s Chen Lili (left) foils an attack from Malaysia’s Norashikin Kamal Zaman. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
FOOTBALL

International friendly Singapore v Mauritius (Bishan Stadium, 7.30pm).

GOLF

European Tour Omega Masters: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).

PGA Tour BMW Championship: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP San Marino & Rimini's Coast GP: Practice 1 (2.55pm) & 2 (7.05pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

NETBALL

Asian Championship Rest day.

TENNIS

US Open Day 12 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11.55pm).

TOMORROW

GOLF

European Tour Omega Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).

PGA Tour

BMW Championship: Day 3 (Ch204, 11.55pm).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP San Marino & Rimini's Coast GP: Practice 3 (2.55pm) & qualifying (6pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

NETBALL

Asian Championship Play-offs, 11th: Pakistan v Chinese Taipei (11am). 9th: Philippines v Maldives (1pm). S-finals: Sri Lanka v Hong Kong (3pm), Malaysia v Singapore (5pm) - OCBC Arena.

TENNIS

US Open Day 13 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11.55pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com

