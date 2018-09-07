TODAY
FOOTBALL
International friendly Singapore v Mauritius (Bishan Stadium, 7.30pm).
GOLF
European Tour Omega Masters: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).
PGA Tour BMW Championship: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP San Marino & Rimini's Coast GP: Practice 1 (2.55pm) & 2 (7.05pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
NETBALL
Asian Championship Rest day.
TENNIS
US Open Day 12 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11.55pm).
TOMORROW
GOLF
European Tour Omega Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).
PGA Tour
BMW Championship: Day 3 (Ch204, 11.55pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP San Marino & Rimini's Coast GP: Practice 3 (2.55pm) & qualifying (6pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
NETBALL
Asian Championship Play-offs, 11th: Pakistan v Chinese Taipei (11am). 9th: Philippines v Maldives (1pm). S-finals: Sri Lanka v Hong Kong (3pm), Malaysia v Singapore (5pm) - OCBC Arena.
TENNIS
US Open Day 13 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11.55pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com