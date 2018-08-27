TODAY
ASIAN GAMES
Daily action belt Day 9 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Man United v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).
Spanish LaLiga Levante v Celta (tomorrow, 2.10am), Bilbao v Huesca (tomorrow, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
TENNIS
US Open Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10pm and Ch115 & Ch209, 11pm).
TOMORROW
ASIAN GAMES
Daily action belt Day 10 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Q-finals, 1st leg: Kashima v Tianjin Quanjian (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5.50pm).
TENNIS
US Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10.30pm and Ch115 & Ch209, 11pm).
