Next 48 Hours

Volunteers walk past a banner promoting the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, on Aug 16, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
TODAY

ASIAN GAMES

Daily action belt Day 9 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man United v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am).

Spanish LaLiga Levante v Celta (tomorrow, 2.10am), Bilbao v Huesca (tomorrow, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.

TENNIS

US Open Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10pm and Ch115 & Ch209, 11pm).

TOMORROW

ASIAN GAMES

Daily action belt Day 10 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Q-finals, 1st leg: Kashima v Tianjin Quanjian (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5.50pm).

TENNIS

US Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10.30pm and Ch115 & Ch209, 11pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com.

