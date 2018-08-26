TODAY
ASIAN GAMES
Daily action belt Day 8 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Watford v Crystal Palace (8.30pm), Newcastle v Chelsea (11pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Fulham v Burnley (Ch103 & Ch228, 11pm).
Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Valencia (tomorrow, 12.10am), Sevilla v Villarreal (tomorrow, 2.10am), Girona v Real (tomorrow, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
PGA Tour Northern Trust: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 11.55pm).
LPGA Tour Canadian Pacific Women's Open: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 4am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Gaethje v Vick (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP British GP: Races (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5.45pm).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Belgian GP: Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).
TOMORROW
ASIAN GAMES
Daily action belt Day 9 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Man United v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Tuesday, 3am).
Spanish LaLiga Levante v Celta (Tuesday, 2.10am), Bilbao v Huesca (Tuesday, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
TENNIS
US Open Day 1: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10pm; Ch115 & Ch209, 11pm.
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com.