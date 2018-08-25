Next 48 Hours

Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

ASIAN GAMES

Daily action belt Day 7 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Wolves v Man City (7.30pm), Arsenal v West Ham (10pm), Liverpool v Brighton (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Southampton v Leicester (Ch103 & Ch228), Bournemouth v Everton (Ch104 & Ch229), Huddersfield v Cardiff (Ch105 & Ch230) - 10pm.

Spanish LaLiga Alaves v Betis (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 12.15am). Atletico v Rayo (tomorrow, 2.10am), Valladolid v Barcelona (tomorrow, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

PGA Tour Northern Trust: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).

LPGA Tour Canadian Pacific Women's Open: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 3am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP British GP: Practice 3 (4pm) & qualifying (7pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

MOTOR RACING

F1 Belgian GP: Practice 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

WTA Connecticut Open Final (StarHub Ch203, tomorrow, 3am).

TOMORROW

ASIAN GAMES

Daily action belt Day 8 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Watford v Crystal Palace (8.30pm), Newcastle v Chelsea (11pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Fulham v Burnley (Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm).

Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Valencia (Monday, 12.10am), Sevilla v Villarreal (Monday, 2.10am), Girona v Real (Monday, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

PGA Tour Northern Trust: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 11.55pm).

LPGA Tour Canadian Pacific Women's Open: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Monday, 4am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Gaethje v Vick (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP British GP: Races (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5.45pm).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Belgian GP: Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!