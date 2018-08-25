TODAY
ASIAN GAMES
Daily action belt Day 7 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Wolves v Man City (7.30pm), Arsenal v West Ham (10pm), Liverpool v Brighton (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Southampton v Leicester (Ch103 & Ch228), Bournemouth v Everton (Ch104 & Ch229), Huddersfield v Cardiff (Ch105 & Ch230) - 10pm.
Spanish LaLiga Alaves v Betis (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 12.15am). Atletico v Rayo (tomorrow, 2.10am), Valladolid v Barcelona (tomorrow, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
PGA Tour Northern Trust: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).
LPGA Tour Canadian Pacific Women's Open: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 3am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP British GP: Practice 3 (4pm) & qualifying (7pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Belgian GP: Practice 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
WTA Connecticut Open Final (StarHub Ch203, tomorrow, 3am).
TOMORROW
ASIAN GAMES
Daily action belt Day 8 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Watford v Crystal Palace (8.30pm), Newcastle v Chelsea (11pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Fulham v Burnley (Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm).
Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Valencia (Monday, 12.10am), Sevilla v Villarreal (Monday, 2.10am), Girona v Real (Monday, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
PGA Tour Northern Trust: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 11.55pm).
LPGA Tour Canadian Pacific Women's Open: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Monday, 4am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Gaethje v Vick (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP British GP: Races (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5.45pm).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Belgian GP: Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com.