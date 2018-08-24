TODAY
ASIAN GAMES
Daily action belt Day 6 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
Spanish LaLiga Getafe v Eibar (tomorrow, 2.10am), Leganes v Sociedad (tomorrow, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
PGA Tour Northern Trust: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).
LPGA Tour Canadian Pacific Women's Open: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 10.30pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP British Grand Prix: Practice 1 (3.55pm) & 2 (8.05pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Belgian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (4.55pm) & 2 (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
WTA Connecticut Open S-finals (StarHub Ch203, tomorrow, 3am).
TOMORROW
ASIAN GAMES
Daily action belt Day 7 (Mediacorp okto, 4pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Wolves v Man City (7.30pm), Arsenal v West Ham (10pm), Liverpool v Brighton (Sunday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Southampton v Leicester (Ch103 & Ch228), Bournemouth v Everton (Ch104 & Ch229), Huddersfield v Cardiff (Ch105 & Ch230) - 10pm.
Spanish LaLiga Alaves v Betis (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, Sunday, 12.15am). Atletico v Rayo (Sunday, 2.10am), Valladolid v Barcelona (Sunday, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
PGA Tour Northern Trust: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, Sunday, 1am).
LPGA Tour Canadian Pacific Women's Open: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Sunday, 3am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP British Grand Prix: Practice 3 (4pm) & qualifying (7pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Belgian Grand Prix: Practice 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
WTA Connecticut Open Final (StarHub Ch203, Sunday, 3am).
