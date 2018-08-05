Next 48 Hours

1 hour ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

World Championships Finals (StarHub Ch201, 1pm).

FOOTBALL

Pre-season friendlies Schalke v Angers (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 9.30pm). Stuttgart v Atletico (10.45pm), Bayern v Man United (tomorrow, 2.15am) - Ch202.

Community Shield Chelsea v Man City (Singtel TV Ch111, 10pm).

Singapore Premier League Geylang v Hougang (Bedok, 5.30pm).

GOLF

Asian Tour Fiji International: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 8.30am).

LPGA Tour Women's British Open: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 7pm).

WGC Bridgestone Invitational: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204/213, 11.55pm).

PGA Tour Barracuda C'ship: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 6am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 227 Dillashaw v Garbrandt (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).

MOTORCYCLING

Czech Grand Prix Race (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.30pm).

TENNIS

ATP Washington Open S-final (7am) & final (tomorrow, 3am) - StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz.

WTA Silicon Valley Classic S-final (10am) & final (tomorrow, 5am) - Ch203.

TOMORROW

TENNIS

Rogers Cup Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm).

