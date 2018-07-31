Next 48 Hours

TODAY

BADMINTON

World Championships Day 2: Rd of 64 (StarHub Ch201, 10am).

TENNIS

ATP Citi Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch112/ 205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 4am).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

World Championships Day 3: Rd of 32 (StarHub Ch201, 10am).

CRICKET

1st Test England v India: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Cup Asean zone final, 1st leg: Ceres Negros v Home United (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7.20pm).

Singapore Premier League

Hougang v Warriors (Hougang), Young Lions v

Tampines (Jalan Besar), Geylang v Balestier (Bedok) - 7.45pm.

TENNIS

ATP Citi Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch112/ 205 & 76.25MHz, Thursday, 4am).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com.

