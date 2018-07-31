TODAY
BADMINTON
World Championships Day 2: Rd of 64 (StarHub Ch201, 10am).
TENNIS
ATP Citi Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch112/ 205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 4am).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
World Championships Day 3: Rd of 32 (StarHub Ch201, 10am).
CRICKET
1st Test England v India: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Cup Asean zone final, 1st leg: Ceres Negros v Home United (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7.20pm).
Singapore Premier League
Hougang v Warriors (Hougang), Young Lions v
Tampines (Jalan Besar), Geylang v Balestier (Bedok) - 7.45pm.
TENNIS
ATP Citi Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch112/ 205 & 76.25MHz, Thursday, 4am).
Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com.