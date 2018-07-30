Next 48 Hours

Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

World Championships Day 1: Rd of 64 (StarHub Ch201, 10am).

FOOTBALL

International Champions Cup PSG v Atletico Madrid (National Stadium, 7.30pm. Mediacorp okto, 7.25pm).

TENNIS

ATP Citi Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch112/ 205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 4am).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

World Championships Day 2: Rd of 64 (StarHub Ch201, 10am).

TENNIS

ATP Citi Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch112/ 205 & 76.25MHz, Wednesday, 4am).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 30, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
7 dishes to satisfy your cheese craving
Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean