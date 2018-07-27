Next 48 Hours

TODAY

GOLF

European Tour European Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).

LPGA Tour Scottish Open: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & Ch210, 9pm).

PGA Tour Canadian Open: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Hungarian GP Practice 1 (4.55pm) & 2 (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP German Open Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

International Champions Cup S'pore Arsenal v PSG (National Stadium, Mediacorp okto, 7.30pm).

GOLF

European Tour European Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).

LPGA Tour Scottish Open: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & Ch210, 10pm).

PGA Tour Canadian Open: Day 3 (Ch204, Sunday, 1am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Hungarian GP Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP German Open S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 6pm and 9pm).

