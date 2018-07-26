Next 48 Hours

Published
24 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

International Champions Cup Singapore Atletico Madrid v Arsenal (National Stadium, 7.30pm. Mediacorp okto, 7.25pm).

GOLF

European Tour European Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).

LPGA Tour Scottish Open: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9pm).

PGA Tour Canadian Open: Day 1 (Ch204, Friday, 3am).

TENNIS

ATP German Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

TOMORROW

GOLF

European Tour European Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).

LPGA Tour Scottish Open: Day 2 (Ch116 & Ch210, 9pm).

PGA Tour Canadian Open: Day 2 (Ch204, Saturday, 3am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Hungarian GP Practice 1 & 2 Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208 (4.55pm & 8.55pm)

TENNIS

ATP German Open Day 5 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
