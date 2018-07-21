TODAY
BADMINTON
Singapore Open S-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch201, 1pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Tampines Rovers v Geylang (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm), Brunei DPMM v Home United (Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm). GOLF
The Open C'ship Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5pm).
Barbasol Championship Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 4am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 German GP Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
WTA Gstaad Championships S-finals (StarHub Ch203, 5pm).
ATP Hall of Fame Championships S-finals (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 2am).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
Singapore Open Finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch201, 1pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Warriors v Young Lions (Choa Chu Kang), Balestier v Albirex (Toa Payoh) - 5.30pm. GOLF
The Open C'ship Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 4pm).
Barbasol Championship Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, Monday, 4am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Shogun v Smith (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Monday, 2am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 German GP Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).
SWIMMING
Liberty Wave Open Water Swim East Coast Park, Casuarina Grove, next to carpark F2, 7am.
TENNIS
WTA Gstaad Championships Final (StarHub Ch203, 5.30pm).
ATP Hall of Fame Championships Final (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Monday, 3am).
