TODAY

BADMINTON

Singapore Open S-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch201, 1pm).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Tampines Rovers v Geylang (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm), Brunei DPMM v Home United (Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm). GOLF

The Open C'ship Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5pm).

Barbasol Championship Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 4am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 German GP Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

WTA Gstaad Championships S-finals (StarHub Ch203, 5pm).

ATP Hall of Fame Championships S-finals (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 2am).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

Singapore Open Finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch201, 1pm).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Warriors v Young Lions (Choa Chu Kang), Balestier v Albirex (Toa Payoh) - 5.30pm. GOLF

The Open C'ship Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 4pm).

Barbasol Championship Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, Monday, 4am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Shogun v Smith (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Monday, 2am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 German GP Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).

SWIMMING

Liberty Wave Open Water Swim East Coast Park, Casuarina Grove, next to carpark F2, 7am.

TENNIS

WTA Gstaad Championships Final (StarHub Ch203, 5.30pm).

ATP Hall of Fame Championships Final (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Monday, 3am).

