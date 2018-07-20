TODAY
BADMINTON
Singapore Open Q-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2pm; StarHub Ch201, 3pm).
GOLF
The Open Championship Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 1.30pm).
Barbasol Championship Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 5am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 German GP Practice 1 & 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.55pm & 8.55pm).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
Singapore Open S-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium, 1pm; StarHub Ch201, 2pm). GOLF
The Open Championship Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5pm).
Barbasol Championship Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, Sunday, 4am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 German GP Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com, or check the on-screen TV guide.