TODAY
BADMINTON
Singapore Open Round 2 (Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2pm).
GOLF
The Open Championship Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 1.30pm).
Barbasol Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 5am).
TOMORROW
BADMINTON
Singapore Open Q-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2pm; StarHub Ch201, 3pm). GOLF
The Open Championship Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 1.30pm).
Barbasol Championship Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, Saturday, 5am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 German GP Practice 1 & 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.55pm & 8.55pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com, or check the on-screen TV guide.