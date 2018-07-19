Next 48 Hours

Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in action during the women’s singles opening round match of the Singapore Badminton Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, on July 18, 2018.
TODAY

BADMINTON

Singapore Open Round 2 (Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2pm).

GOLF

The Open Championship Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 1.30pm).

Barbasol Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 5am).

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

Singapore Open Q-finals (Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2pm; StarHub Ch201, 3pm). GOLF

The Open Championship Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 1.30pm).

Barbasol Championship Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, Saturday, 5am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 German GP Practice 1 & 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.55pm & 8.55pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com, or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
