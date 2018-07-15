TODAY
BADMINTON
Thailand Open Finals (StarHub Ch201, 2pm).
FOOTBALL
World Cup Final: France v Croatia (Singtel TV Ch141, StarHub Ch222 & Mediacorp okto, 11pm).
Singapore Premier League Home v Balestier (Jalan Besar), Geylang v Warriors (Bedok) - 5.30pm.
GOLF
European Tour Scottish Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 10pm).
PGA Tour John Deere Classic: Day 4 (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).
LPGA Tour Marathon Classic: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 3am).
HORSE RACING
Singapore Derby StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz and Mediacorp Channel NewsAsia, 3.55pm.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Dos Santos v Ivanov (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).
MOTORCYCLING
German Grand Prix Races (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 4.30pm).
TENNIS
Wimbledon Day 13: Men's singles & mixed doubles finals (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8.30pm).
TOMORROW
No events.
Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com, or check the on-screen TV guide.