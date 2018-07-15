Next 48 Hours

Published
5 hours ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

Thailand Open Finals (StarHub Ch201, 2pm).

FOOTBALL

World Cup Final: France v Croatia (Singtel TV Ch141, StarHub Ch222 & Mediacorp okto, 11pm).

Singapore Premier League Home v Balestier (Jalan Besar), Geylang v Warriors (Bedok) - 5.30pm.

GOLF

European Tour Scottish Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 10pm).

PGA Tour John Deere Classic: Day 4 (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).

LPGA Tour Marathon Classic: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 3am).

HORSE RACING

Singapore Derby StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz and Mediacorp Channel NewsAsia, 3.55pm.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Dos Santos v Ivanov (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).

MOTORCYCLING

German Grand Prix Races (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 4.30pm).

TENNIS

Wimbledon Day 13: Men's singles & mixed doubles finals (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8.30pm).

TOMORROW

No events.

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com, or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 15, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Degree holders face global competition in hunt for jobs
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!