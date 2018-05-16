Next 48 Hours

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris celebrates a basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith looks on during the first quarter of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
TODAY

BASKETBALL

NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Boston v Cleveland (Singtel TV Ch110, 8.30am).

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Last 16, 2nd leg: Suwon v Ulsan (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 6.50pm), Shanghai SIPG v Kashima (Ch114 & Ch208, 7.50pm).

AFC Cup Zonal s-finals, 2nd leg: Yangon v Ceres Negros (Ch114 & Ch208, 4.50pm).

Uefa Europa League Final: Marseille v Atletico (Ch112 & Ch212, tomorrow, 2.30am).

TENNIS

ATP Italian Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

NBA Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Houston v Golden State (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am).

GOLF

European Tour Belgian Knockout: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).

LPGA Tour Kingsmill C'ship: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 10.30pm).

PGA Tour Byron Nelson: Day 1 (Ch204, Friday, 4am).

TENNIS

ATP Italian Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 16, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
