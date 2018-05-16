TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Boston v Cleveland (Singtel TV Ch110, 8.30am).
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Last 16, 2nd leg: Suwon v Ulsan (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 6.50pm), Shanghai SIPG v Kashima (Ch114 & Ch208, 7.50pm).
AFC Cup Zonal s-finals, 2nd leg: Yangon v Ceres Negros (Ch114 & Ch208, 4.50pm).
Uefa Europa League Final: Marseille v Atletico (Ch112 & Ch212, tomorrow, 2.30am).
TENNIS
ATP Italian Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Houston v Golden State (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am).
GOLF
European Tour Belgian Knockout: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
LPGA Tour Kingsmill C'ship: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 10.30pm).
PGA Tour Byron Nelson: Day 1 (Ch204, Friday, 4am).
TENNIS
ATP Italian Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
