TODAY
BADMINTON
BWF Australian Badminton Open Finals (StarHub Ch201, 11am).
BASKETBALL
NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Boston v Cleveland (Singtel TV Ch110, tomorrow, 3.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Swansea v Stoke (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Liverpool v Brighton (Ch103 & Ch228), Man United v Watford (Ch104 & Ch229), Newcastle v Chelsea (Ch105 & Ch230), Southampton v Man City (Ch106 & Ch231), Tottenham v Leicester (Ch107 & Ch232), Huddersfield v Arsenal (Ch108 & Ch233) - 10pm.
Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Malaga (10.10pm), Levante v Barcelona (tomorrow, 2.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Premier League Balestier v DPMM (Toa Payoh), Warriors v Albirex (Choa Chu Kang) - 5.30pm.
GOLF
European Tour Rocco Forte Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
PGA Tour The Players Championship: Day 4 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 224 Nunes v Pennington (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Spanish Grand Prix main race (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).
TENNIS
ATP Madrid Open Final (StarHub Ch201, 11.59pm).
TOMORROW
TENNIS
ATP Italian Open Day 1 (Ch201, 5pm).
