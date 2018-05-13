Next 48 Hours

TODAY

BADMINTON

BWF Australian Badminton Open Finals (StarHub Ch201, 11am).

BASKETBALL

NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Boston v Cleveland (Singtel TV Ch110, tomorrow, 3.30am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Swansea v Stoke (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Liverpool v Brighton (Ch103 & Ch228), Man United v Watford (Ch104 & Ch229), Newcastle v Chelsea (Ch105 & Ch230), Southampton v Man City (Ch106 & Ch231), Tottenham v Leicester (Ch107 & Ch232), Huddersfield v Arsenal (Ch108 & Ch233) - 10pm.

Spanish LaLiga Espanyol v Malaga (10.10pm), Levante v Barcelona (tomorrow, 2.40am) - StarHub Ch213.

Singapore Premier League Balestier v DPMM (Toa Payoh), Warriors v Albirex (Choa Chu Kang) - 5.30pm.

GOLF

European Tour Rocco Forte Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).

PGA Tour The Players Championship: Day 4 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 224 Nunes v Pennington (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10am).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Spanish Grand Prix main race (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm).

TENNIS

ATP Madrid Open Final (StarHub Ch201, 11.59pm).

TOMORROW

TENNIS

ATP Italian Open Day 1 (Ch201, 5pm).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

