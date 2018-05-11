Next 48 Hours

Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

GOLF

European Tour Rocco Forte Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).

PGA Tour The Players Championship: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Spanish Grand Prix Practice 1 (4.55pm) and 2 (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby Blues v Hurricanes (StarHub Ch217, 3.30pm).

TENNIS

ATP Madrid Open Q-final 1 (6pm) and 2 (tomorrow, 3.30am) - StarHub Ch201.

WTA Madrid Open S-final 1 (8pm) and 2 (tomorrow, 2am) - Ch203.

TOMORROW

BADMINTON

BWF Australian Badminton Open S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 11am).

FOOTBALL

Spanish LaLiga Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (StarHub Ch213, Sunday, 12.25am).

Singapore Premier League Hougang v Geylang (Hougang, 5.30pm).

GOLF

European Tour Rocco Forte Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).

PGA Tour The Players Championship: Day 3 (Ch204, Sunday, 3am).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Spanish Grand Prix Practice 3 (5.55pm) and qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby Sunwolves v Reds (11am), Crusaders v Waratahs (1.10pm), Highlanders v Lions (3.30pm), Brumbies v Rebels (5.40pm), Stormers v Chiefs (9pm), Bulls v Sharks (11.10pm) - StarHub Ch217.

TENNIS

ATP Madrid Open S-final 1 (10pm) and 2 (Sunday, 3.30am) - StarHub Ch201.

WTA Madrid Open Final (Ch203, Sunday, 1am).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 11, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider