TODAY
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Rd of 16, 1st leg: Kashima v Shanghai SIPG (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5.50pm), Ulsan v Suwon (Ch116 & Ch210, 6.50pm).
AFC Cup Asean zonal s-finals, 1st leg: Ceres Negros v Yangon (Ch114 & Ch208, 7.20pm).
English Premier League Chelsea v Huddersfield (Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 2.45am). Tottenham v Newcastle (Ch103 & Ch228), Man City v Brighton (Ch104 & Ch229) - tomorrow, 2.50am. Leicester v Arsenal (Ch105 & Ch230, tomorrow, 2.35am).
Spanish LaLiga Barcelona v Villarreal (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 1.55am)
TENNIS
ATP Madrid Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Eastern Conference play-offs s-finals, Game 5: Boston v Philadelphia (Singtel TV Ch110 , 7.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Ham v Man United (Ch102 & Ch227, Friday, 2.45am).
GOLF
European Tour Rocco Forte Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 8.30pm).
PGA Tour The Players Championship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday, 1am).
TENNIS
ATP Madrid Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
WTA Madrid Open: Q-finals 1 (6pm) and 2 (Friday, 3.30am) - StarHub Ch203.
