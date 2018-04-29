TODAY
ATHLETICS
Hamburg Marathon Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 3.15pm.
BASKETBALL
NBA Play-offs - Eastern Conference, 1st rd, Game 7: Milwaukee v Boston (Singtel TV Ch110, 8am).
FOOTBALL
S'pore Premier League Balestier v Warriors (Toa Payoh, 5.30pm).
English Premier League West Ham v Man City (9.15pm) , Man United v Arsenal (11.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish LaLiga Valencia v Eibar (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25 MHz, 12.30am), Deportivo v Barcelona (Ch213, tomorrow, 2.40am).
GOLF
Asian Tour China Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 12.30pm).
LPGA Tour Mediheal C'ship: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 6am).
PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Day 4 (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).
MOTOR RACING
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7pm).
RUGBY
World Rugby Sevens Series, Singapore Day 2: Q-finals matches 25-32 (10.45am), s-finals matches 33-40 (2.30pm), finals matches 41-45 (6pm) - StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz. National Stadium, 11am.
TABLE TENNIS
World Team Championships Women - Group A: S'pore v Sweden (Singtel TV Ch110, 4pm).
TENNIS
ATP Barcelona Open Final (StarHub Ch201, 10pm).
ATP Hungarian Open Final (Ch202, 9pm).
WTA Porsche Grand Prix Final (Ch203, 7.15pm).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Tottenham v Watford (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Tuesday, 3am).
Spanish LaLiga Betis v Malaga (StarHub Ch213, Tuesday, 2.55am).
