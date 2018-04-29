Next 48 Hours

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (right) in action with Tottenham's Kieran Trippier.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
4 hours ago

TODAY

ATHLETICS

Hamburg Marathon Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 3.15pm.

BASKETBALL

NBA Play-offs - Eastern Conference, 1st rd, Game 7: Milwaukee v Boston (Singtel TV Ch110, 8am).

FOOTBALL

S'pore Premier League Balestier v Warriors (Toa Payoh, 5.30pm).

English Premier League West Ham v Man City (9.15pm) , Man United v Arsenal (11.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish LaLiga Valencia v Eibar (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25 MHz, 12.30am), Deportivo v Barcelona (Ch213, tomorrow, 2.40am).

GOLF

Asian Tour China Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 12.30pm).

LPGA Tour Mediheal C'ship: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 6am).

PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Day 4 (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).

MOTOR RACING

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race day (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7pm).

RUGBY

World Rugby Sevens Series, Singapore Day 2: Q-finals matches 25-32 (10.45am), s-finals matches 33-40 (2.30pm), finals matches 41-45 (6pm) - StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz. National Stadium, 11am.

TABLE TENNIS

World Team Championships Women - Group A: S'pore v Sweden (Singtel TV Ch110, 4pm).

TENNIS

ATP Barcelona Open Final (StarHub Ch201, 10pm).

ATP Hungarian Open Final (Ch202, 9pm).

WTA Porsche Grand Prix Final (Ch203, 7.15pm).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Tottenham v Watford (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Tuesday, 3am).

Spanish LaLiga Betis v Malaga (StarHub Ch213, Tuesday, 2.55am).

Live telecast times are subject to change without notice. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 29, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
