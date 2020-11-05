Next 24 Hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League Group J: Ludogorets v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Gp F: Sociedad v Alkmaar (Ch111 & Ch215), Gp D: Benfica v Rangers (Ch112 & Ch216), Gp C: Hapoel Beer Sheva v Leverkusen (Ch113) - tomorrow, 1.50am. Gp B: Arsenal v Molde (Ch110 & Ch214), Gp G: Leicester v Braga (Ch111), Gp H: Milan v Lille (Ch112 & Ch215), Gp I: Villarreal v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Ch113), Gp L: Hoffenheim v Liberec (Ch216) - tomorrow, 3.55am.
GOLF
European Tour Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).
SWIMMING
International Swimming League Match 7: Day 1 (5pm), Match 8: Day 1 (11pm) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
