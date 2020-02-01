Next 24 Hours

TODAY
BASKETBALL
ABL Formosa Dreamers v KL Dragons (Singtel TV Ch111, 3pm).
NBA Brooklyn v Chicago (StarHub Ch217, 8.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Leicester v Chelsea (8.30pm), Liverpool v Southampton (11pm), Man Utd v Wolves (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Palace v Sheffield Utd (Ch103 & Ch228), Watford v Everton (Ch104 & Ch229), Newcastle v Norwich (Ch105 & Ch230), Bournemouth v Villa (Ch106 & Ch231), West Ham v Brighton (Ch107 & Ch232) - 11pm.
Spanish La Liga Granada v Espanyol (7.55pm), Real Madrid v Atletico (10.55pm), Mallorca v Valladolid (tomorrow, 1.25am), Valencia v Celta Vigo (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour Saudi International: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).
TENNIS
Australian Open Women's singles (4pm) and mixed doubles finals (6pm) - (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
