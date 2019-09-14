Next 24 Hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Liverpool v Newcastle (7.30pm), Man United v Leicester (10pm), Norwich v Man City (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Wolves v Chelsea (Ch103 & Ch228), Tottenham v Palace (Ch104 & Ch229), Sheffield United v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230), Brighton v Burnley (Ch106 & Ch231), - 9.50pm.
Spanish La Liga Real Madrid v Levante (6.55pm), Leganes v Villarreal (9.55pm), Sociedad v Atletico (tomorrow, 12.30am), Barcelona v Valencia (tomorrow, 2.30am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Premier League Tampines v Balestier (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm), Brunei DPMM v Warriors (Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm).
GOLF
Solheim Cup Day 2: Foursomes and four-ball (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 3pm).
Dutch Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP San Marino GP: Practice 3 (2.55pm) & qualifying (6pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.