Next 24 Hours

TODAY

BADMINTON

World Championships Day 5: Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

CRICKET

3rd Ashes Day 2: England v Australia (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Aston Villa v Everton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch 227, tomorrow, 3am).

Spanish La Liga Granada v Sevilla (tomorrow, 2am), Levante v Villarreal (tomorrow, 4am) - Ch109 & Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour Scandinavian Invitation Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).

LPGA Canadian Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9.30pm).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Practice 1 (4pm) & 2 (8.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

