Next 24 Hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
World Championships Day 5: Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).
CRICKET
3rd Ashes Day 2: England v Australia (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Aston Villa v Everton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch 227, tomorrow, 3am).
Spanish La Liga Granada v Sevilla (tomorrow, 2am), Levante v Villarreal (tomorrow, 4am) - Ch109 & Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour Scandinavian Invitation Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
LPGA Canadian Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9.30pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Practice 1 (4pm) & 2 (8.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
For latest updates, check the on-screen TV guide.