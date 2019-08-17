Next 24 Hours

TODAY
CRICKET
2nd Ashes Test England v Australia: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Arsenal v Burnley (7.30pm), Southampton v Liverpool (10pm), Man City v Tottenham (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Everton v Watford (Ch103 & Ch228), Aston Villa v Bournemouth (Ch104 & Ch229), Brighton v West Ham (Ch105 & Ch230), Norwich v Newcastle (Ch106 & Ch231)- 10pm.
Spanish La Liga Celta v Real Madrid (10.55pm), Valencia v Sociedad (tomorrow, 12.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
S'pore Premier League Warriors v Home (Jurong East, 5.30pm).
GOLF
European Tour Czech Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).
TABLE TENNIS
Bulgarian Open Singles q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 3pm & 9pm) .
TENNIS
ATP Cincinnati Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am)
For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com