Next 24 Hours

Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot off the bowling of England's Chris Woakes on day three of the 2nd Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London, on Aug 16, 2019.
CRICKET

2nd Ashes Test England v Australia: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Arsenal v Burnley (7.30pm), Southampton v Liverpool (10pm), Man City v Tottenham (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Everton v Watford (Ch103 & Ch228), Aston Villa v Bournemouth (Ch104 & Ch229), Brighton v West Ham (Ch105 & Ch230), Norwich v Newcastle (Ch106 & Ch231)- 10pm.

Spanish La Liga Celta v Real Madrid (10.55pm), Valencia v Sociedad (tomorrow, 12.55am) - StarHub Ch213.

S'pore Premier League Warriors v Home (Jurong East, 5.30pm).

GOLF

European Tour Czech Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).

TABLE TENNIS

Bulgarian Open Singles q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 3pm & 9pm) .

TENNIS

ATP Cincinnati Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am)

