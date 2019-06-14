Next 24 Hours

Published
1 min ago

TODAY

CRICKET

World Cup England v West Indies (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 5pm).

FOOTBALL

Women's World Cup Group D: Japan v Scotland (8.55pm), England v Argentina (tomorrow, 2.55am), Gp C: Jamaica v Italy (11.55pm) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

US Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 12.30am).

LPGA Tour Meijer Classic: Day 2 (Ch114 & Ch208, tomorrow, 1am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix Practices 1 (2.55pm) & 2 (7.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 14, 2019, with the headline 'Next 24 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content