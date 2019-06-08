Next 24 Hours

TODAY
CRICKET
World Cup England v Bangladesh (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 5pm), Afghanistan v New Zealand (Ch124 & Ch237, 8pm).
FOOTBALL
International friendly Singapore v Solomon Islands (National Stadium, 7.45pm).
Women's World Cup Group B: Germany v China (8.55pm), Spain v South Africa (11.55pm). Gp A: Norway v Nigeria (tomorrow, 2.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour Golfsixes Cascais: Day 2 (StarHub 204, 6.30pm).
LPGA Tour ShopRite Classic: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 3am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Canadian Grand Prix Practice 3 (10.55pm) & qualifying (tomorrow, 1.45am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
TABLE TENNIS
Hong Kong Open Men's & women's singles q-finals (10am), women's & men's singles q-finals and mixed doubles final (2pm), women's & men's singles s-finals (7pm) - StarHub Ch201.
TENNIS
French Open Day 14: Women's singles (8.30pm) & men's doubles finals (11pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
