Next 24 Hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English FA Cup Final: Man City v Watford (Singtel TV Ch111, 11.55pm).
Spanish LaLiga Levante v Atletico (7pm), Valladolid v Valencia (10pm)– StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Ladies European Tour Sotogrande Invitational: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).
PGA Championship Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP French Grand Prix: Practice 3 (2.55pm) & qualifying (6pm) – Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Italian Open Day 6: S-finals 1 (8.30pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 2am) – StarHub Ch201.
