Next 24 Hours

Watford's Troy Deeney scores their second goal from the penalty spot at Wembley Stadium, London, on April 7, 2019.
Watford's Troy Deeney scores their second goal from the penalty spot at Wembley Stadium, London, on April 7, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English FA Cup Final: Man City v Watford (Singtel TV Ch111, 11.55pm).

Spanish LaLiga Levante v Atletico (7pm), Valladolid v Valencia (10pm)– StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

Ladies European Tour Sotogrande Invitational: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).

PGA Championship Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 2am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP French Grand Prix: Practice 3 (2.55pm) & qualifying (6pm) – Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP Italian Open Day 6: S-finals 1 (8.30pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 2am) – StarHub Ch201.

For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.
 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 18, 2019, with the headline 'Next 24 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content