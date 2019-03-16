Next 24 Hours

TODAY
CANOEING
National Junior Canoe Sprint C'ships Day 1 (MacRitchie Reservoir, 8am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Bournemouth v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm), Burnley v Leicester (Ch103 & Ch228), West Ham v Huddersfield (Ch104 & Ch229) - 10.50pm. English FA Cup Q-finals: Watford v Palace (8.10pm), Swansea v Man City (tomorrow, 1.15am), Wolves v Man United (tomorrow, 3.50am) - Singtel TV Ch111.
S'pore Premier League Geylang v Tampines (Our Tampines Hub), Hougang v Warriors (Jalan Besar) - 5.30pm.
Spanish LaLiga Huesca v Alaves (7.55pm), Real v Celta (11.10pm), Bilbao v Atletico (tomorrow, 1.25am), Leganes v Girona (tomorrow, 3.40am)- StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour Kenya Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 4am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Australian GP Practice 3 (10.55am), qualifying (1.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Indian Wells Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1.45am).
For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.