Next 24 Hours

Published
5 min ago

TODAY

CANOEING

National Junior Canoe Sprint C'ships Day 1 (MacRitchie Reservoir, 8am).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Bournemouth v Newcastle (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm), Burnley v Leicester (Ch103 & Ch228), West Ham v Huddersfield (Ch104 & Ch229) - 10.50pm. English FA Cup Q-finals: Watford v Palace (8.10pm), Swansea v Man City (tomorrow, 1.15am), Wolves v Man United (tomorrow, 3.50am) - Singtel TV Ch111.

S'pore Premier League Geylang v Tampines (Our Tampines Hub), Hougang v Warriors (Jalan Besar) - 5.30pm.

Spanish LaLiga Huesca v Alaves (7.55pm), Real v Celta (11.10pm), Bilbao v Atletico (tomorrow, 1.25am), Leganes v Girona (tomorrow, 3.40am)- StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour Kenya Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 4am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Australian GP Practice 3 (10.55am), qualifying (1.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP Indian Wells Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1.45am).

For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 16, 2019, with the headline 'Next 24 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content