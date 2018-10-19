Next 24 Hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
Denmark Open Q-finals (StarHub Ch201, 9pm).
FOOTBALL
Spanish LaLiga Celta Vigo v Alaves (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3am).
GOLF
PGA Tour The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 10am).
LPGA Tour Buick LPGA Shanghai: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 11am).
European Tour Andalucia Valderrama Masters: Day 2 (Ch204, 6pm & 9.30pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Japan Grand Prix: Practice 1 (8am) & 2 (noon) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
MOTOR RACING
Formula 1 US Grand Prix: Practice 1 (11pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 3am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
WTA Kremlin Cup S-finals (StarHub Ch203, 8pm).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com