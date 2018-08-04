Next 24 Hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
World Championships S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 11am & 6pm).
CRICKET
1st Test England v India: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).
FOOTBALL
Friendlies Everton v Valencia (StarHub Ch202), Wolves v Villarreal (Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz) - 10pm.
GOLF
Asian Tour Fiji International: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8.30am).
LPGA Tour British Open: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 7pm).
WGC Bridgestone Invitational: Day 3 (Ch204, 11.55pm).
PGA Tour Barracuda C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 6am).
MOTORCYCLING
Czech Grand Prix Practice 3 (3pm) & qualifying (6pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Washington Open S-finals (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 2am).
WTA Silicon Valley Classic Q-finals (Ch203, tomorrow, 4am).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com