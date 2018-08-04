Next 24 Hours

TODAY

BADMINTON

World Championships S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 11am & 6pm).

CRICKET

1st Test England v India: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).

FOOTBALL

Friendlies Everton v Valencia (StarHub Ch202), Wolves v Villarreal (Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz) - 10pm.

GOLF

Asian Tour Fiji International: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8.30am).

LPGA Tour British Open: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 7pm).

WGC Bridgestone Invitational: Day 3 (Ch204, 11.55pm).

PGA Tour Barracuda C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 6am).

MOTORCYCLING

Czech Grand Prix Practice 3 (3pm) & qualifying (6pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP Washington Open S-finals (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 2am).

WTA Silicon Valley Classic Q-finals (Ch203, tomorrow, 4am).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com

