Next 24 Hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
World Championships Day 4: Rd of 16 (StarHub Ch201, 10am).
CRICKET
1st Test England v India: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).
GOLF
Asian Tour Fiji International: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 9.30am).
LPGA Tour Women's British Open: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 6pm).
World Golf C'ships Bridgestone Invitational: Day 1 (Ch204, tomorrow, 1.30am).
PGA Tour Barracuda C'ship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 6.30am).
TENNIS
ATP Washington Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 4am).
