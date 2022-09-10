Next 24 hours

TODAY

CYCLING

La Vuelta Stage 20 (Singtel TV Ch116, 6.15pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League This round of games has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Singapore Premier League Tampines v Lion City Sailors (Our Tampines Hub, 5.30pm. Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5pm), Albirex v Young Lions (Jurong East, 5.30pm. Ch113 & Ch204, 5.20pm).

Spanish Primera Liga Rayo v Valencia (7.55pm), Espanyol v Sevilla (10.10pm), Cadiz v Barcelona (tomorrow, 12.25am), Atletico v Celta (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch129.

GOLF

Asian Tour Shinhan Donghae Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship: Day 3 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Italian Grand Prix: Practice 3 (6.55pm) & qualifying (9.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201.

TENNIS

US Open Day 12: Men's singles s-finals (7am) & 13: Mixed doubles final and women's final (11.59pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205.

