Next 24 hours

ATHLETICS

Diamond League Lausanne (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).

BADMINTON

BWF World Championships Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch205/206, 9am).

CYCLING

La Vuelta Stage 7 (Singtel TV Ch116, 8.30pm).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Hougang v Lion City Sailors (Hougang Stadium, 7.45pm. Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201, 7.35pm).

Spanish Primera Liga Girona v Celta (tomorrow, 1.55am), Betis v Osasuna (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch129.

GOLF

DP World Tour European Masters: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Belgian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (7.55pm) & 2 (10.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.

TENNIS

ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open: S-finals (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 7am).

WTA Tour Tennis in the land: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2.30am).

