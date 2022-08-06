Next 24 hours

ATHLETICS

Diamond League Chorzow (StarHub Ch201, 10pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Fulham v Liverpool (7.20pm), Tottenham v Southampton (9.50pm), Everton v Chelsea (tomorrow, 12.20am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221. Newcastle v Forest (Ch103 & StarHub Ch222), Leeds v Wolves (Ch104 & StarHub Ch223), Bournemouth v Villa (Ch105 & StarHub Ch224) - 9.50pm.

Singapore Premier League Sailors v Balestier (Jalan Besar Stadium, 5.30pm. Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm).

GOLF

Women's British Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205, 8pm).

DP World Tour Cazoo Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP British Grand Prix: Practice 3 (4.55pm), 4 (8.30pm) & Qualifying (9.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205.

TENNIS

ATP Tour Washington Open: S-finals (StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 2am).

WTA Tour Silicon Valley Classic: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 6am).

